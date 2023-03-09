Metro Detroit school closings: Check our list of schools closed Friday ahead of winter storm

School closings have started to come in with Metro Detroit expected to receive several inches of snow early Friday morning.

The 4Warn Weather team says Southeast Michigan is likely to see 4-5 inches of snow across the area. The storm will likely begin between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., but the heaviest snowfall is expected around the morning commute.

The timing of that heavy snowfall could make travel hazardous. As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, only a handful of schools had decided to cancel, but more could decided to do so overnight and into the early morning.

