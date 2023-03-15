Dearborn Heights landlord accused of sexually harassing several women looking for rental homes

The Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The owner and manager of 26 rental properties in Dearborn Heights is being sued by current and prospective tenants in a sexual harassment case.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Mohamad “Moe” Hussein, of Canton Township, has been sexually harassing women who live in his rentals or wanted to live in his rentals since 2017.

The complaints against Hussein accuse him of making sexual comments and advances toward these prospective and current tenants, including asking for sex acts or sexually explicit images.

Some of the harassment happened during the spring of 2020, which was during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the lawsuit. The complaint stated that Hussein made unwelcome sexual comments and advances, demanded tenants engage in sex acts with him or send him sexual images in order to obtain the house.

Hussein is accused of offering to lower rent, pay utility bills or decrease security deposit amounts in exchange for sex acts or images, and he would send sexually explicit photos of himself to his tenants, the lawsuit alleges.

Map: Here’s the average home value in each Metro Detroit city

Hussein tricks woman into meeting him 2nd time

One of the earlier examples of harassment by Hussein was in the spring of 2019, according to the lawsuit.

A prospective tenant viewed one of Hussien’s properties and, according to the complaint, the landlord texted the woman asking for oral sex so they could come to a housing agreement on securing a single-family home. The woman declined, however, Hussein kept sending the woman text messages requesting oral sex, as well as sending nude photos of himself.

The woman eventually blocked Hussein’s number after she decided to not rent from him. Hussein allegedly started texting the woman on a new number, stating that the home was available.

The woman said she didn’t realize it was Hussein and scheduled a tour of one of his properties. Once the woman arrived and saw Hussein, he asked the woman to meet him later to “talk business.” Hussein texted the woman after the home tour, asking if they were going to do it, “so you can give me a (sexual act) then right??” and, “I need a (sexual act) today.” The prospective tenant did not pursue the rental property.

Hussein offers cheaper deposit for sex act

Another example from the complaint is from a woman who toured one of Hussein’s houses in April 2020 and was initially told that she would need to pay $2,100 to move in -- which is the first month’s rent and a security deposit.

According to the complaint, the prospective tenant offered to pay $1,400 as a security deposit that day. Allegedly, Hussein responded to the offer with “you aren’t getting it,” “let’s have a little fun,” “everything will be secret don’t worry,” and “I want to do you, honey.”

He also asked the woman to send him nude photos. The prospective tenant rejected Hussein’s requests and did not pursue the housing application any further.

Hussein harasses 19-year-old woman

Another victim of harassment from Hussein happened in March 2020 when a 19-year-old woman and her father reached out to the landlord about a single-family home. Allegedly Hussein ignored any of the father’s inquiries about the home but responded to the daughter.

The 19-year-old toured the single-family home with Hussein and at the end called her father to schedule a time for him to do a tour.

The woman asked Hussein about a security deposit for the home via text message, and he replied “You seem a really nice girl I like you. Maybe we can get together sometimes.” The woman told Hussein that she is 19 and Hussein, who was 48 years old at the time, responded with “does age matter lol.”

The family stopped pursuing the rental property based on Hussein’s unwelcome sexual advances toward the 19-year-old.

“No one should be denied the right to housing because they refuse to submit to a landlord’s sexual demands,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to vigorously enforcing the Fair Housing Act and seeking justice for those sexually harassed by landlords and other housing providers.”

Those who believe they have been a victim of sexual harassment or any other housing discrimination on rentals owned or managed by Hussein are asked to contact the Housing Discrimination tip line at 1-833-591-0291. Individuals may also get in touch with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan at 313-226-9151, or by email at usamie.civilrights@usdoj.gov.

You can view the complaint against Hussein below:

Read: Experts rank Detroit as 1 of most affordable starter home markets in US