Oakland County man arrested after child porn found on Ford work computer

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County man who works for Ford Motor Co. was arrested after child pornography was found on his work devices, according to court documents.

Mitchell Edward Fisher is facing charges of transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Fisher lives in Commerce Township and worked in Dearborn.

According to officials, the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was contacted by Ford in February after the company received a tip that an employee had child pornography on their work devices.

Ford began an internal investigation after receiving the tip. The investigation revealed two pornographic videos depicting a child and numerous “inappropriate” and “pornographic” URLs. Ford reported the findings to Michigan State Police.

A witness told investigators that they had previously seen child pornography on Fisher’s cellphone and devices and knew that it would result in a law enforcement investigation. The witness said they were aware that Fisher used his company laptop, cellphone and personal devices to view child porn.

A search warrant was executed at Fisher’s Commerce Township home on March 14, 2023. He was not home at the time. There was a calendar in the home that led investigators to believe that Fisher may have been traveling to Florida. Fisher was located at Detroit Metro Airport where he was taken into custody.

On March 15, 2023, investigators discovered Fisher’s phone number and Ford work email address were associated with at least five National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTip reports. Google made those reports to NCMEC.

The tips were reported between Feb. 2, 2022, and Feb. 4, 2022. Google stated that a Google account linked to Fisher uploaded multiple images/videos of child pornography.

