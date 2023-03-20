What we know after baby dies in Warren squad car on way to hospital

Police made a split-second decision in hopes of saving a baby’s life, but on Monday some feel their call to rush a baby to a hospital was not the best choice.

The baby did not survive. Nothing indicates that would have changed.

Everyone wanted to save this baby. Warren EMS told Local 4 they wanted that chance at the scene and in the ambulance. Police say their officers made the call to not wait for EMS and rush that baby to the hospital.

The critical call went out to first responders in Warren on Saturday morning.

Warren Police got to the baby first, and in about 35 seconds, you could hear an officer with the baby make the call.

The police officers decided they must transport the baby in their squad car to Ascension Macomb-Oakland.

Dispatchers had to tell the EMS crew on the way while police had already taken the baby to the hospital.

The EMS crew said they were unsure where to go, either to the scene or to the hospital.

EMS believes they could have done more for the baby at the scene and then on the way to the hospital in the ambulance.

Police say this timeline shows the officers got the baby in two minutes and then to the hospital in two more minutes.

Below is the timeline:

9:38:71 -- 911 call

9:38:55 -- Police dispatched

9:40:24 -- Police arrive

9:40:59 -- Police on the way to the hospital

9:42:52 -- Police/baby arrive

9:41:02 -- EMS and fire were en route

An investigation for both Warren police and EMS is underway.