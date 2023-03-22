4th student discharged from hospital after being injured in Michigan State mass shooting

Flowers are laid at the base of the spartan statue on the campus of Michigan State University as a tribute to the students killed and wounded in a shooting on campus.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A fourth student who was injured during the mass shooting at Michigan State University has been discharged from the hospital.

MSU police provided an update Wednesday (March 22) on the conditions of the two students who were still hospitalized.

One student, who was previously in fair condition, has now been discharged. That means four of the five students who were injured in the Feb. 13 shootings have now been released from the hospital.

Officials said the one injured student who remains at Sparrow Hospital is in critical condition.

Three Michigan State students were killed and five others were critically injured when a gunman opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Student Union the night of Feb. 13.

Arielle Anderson, 19, Alexandria Verner, 20, and Brian Fraser, 20, were the students who died from their injuries. Police chose not to officially confirm the identities of those who were hospitalized.

The gunman fatally shot himself at an off-campus location in Lansing while police approached. A note detailing his possible motivation for the shootings was found.