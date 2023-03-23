Morning 4: Macomb County man fires AR-15 at police officers talking to his neighbors -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Man with AR-15 shoots at cops at Macomb County mobile home park, barricades inside trailer

A man with an AR-15 at a Macomb County mobile home park fired shots at officers who were talking to his neighbor and then barricaded himself inside his trailer.

Police seek 2 who fled 4-car crash that killed girl in Walled Lake

Police are looking for two people who on Wednesday night fled the scene of a four-vehicle crash that left a girl dead and others injured in Walled Lake.

Stranger in white van grabs girl’s backpack on her way home from school in Berkley, she says

A stranger in a white work van grabbed a girl by the backpack while she was walking home from school in Berkley, officials said.

Ford says EV unit losing billions, should be seen as startup

Ford Motor Co.’s electric vehicle business has lost $3 billion before taxes during the past two years and will lose a similar amount this year as the company invests heavily in the new technology.

Company officials said the electric vehicle unit, called “Ford Model e,” will be profitable before taxes by late 2026 with an 8% pretax profit margin. But they wouldn’t say exactly when it’s expected to start making money.

Weather: Rain continues Thursday with another round of showers on the way for Metro Detroit