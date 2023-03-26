72-year-old critically injured in Detroit crash, officials say

DETROIT – A 72-year-old is in temporary critical condition after crashing their vehicle in Detroit on Saturday.

According to Michigan State Police, a 72-year-old driver from Detroit sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound I-94 near Concord Avenue on Saturday, March 25 at 9:35 a.m.

Officials say the driver was in the left lane when they made an abrupt lane change. The driver lost control of their vehicle and went up the right embankment.

Their vehicle rolled over and struck a pole. Police say the driver was trapped inside and was extracted by the Detroit Fire Department.

The driver was alert and oriented on the scene after being extracted and was taken to a local hospital. Authorities say they have multiple broken ribs and possible internal injuries. The driver remains in temporary critical condition.

“Always drive at a speed where you can control your vehicle,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “While this driver was able to survive this serious crash, others have not been as lucky. As always be careful out there and drive Michigan safely.”

