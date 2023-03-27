Morning 4: Dozens of Burger Kings closing in Metro Detroit due to ‘unforeseen business circumstance’ -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

26 Burger King closures in Metro Detroit to cause hundreds of layoffs

Dozens of Burger King locations are quickly closing across Metro Detroit, triggering hundreds of layoffs in the area.

EYM King of Michigan will close 26 of its Burger King locations in Metro Detroit by April 15. Closures have been underway for weeks after starting on March 17.

See the list of closing locations here.

Recall Roundup: Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle, natural gas boilers and other recalls to know

We’re listing all of the recalls you should know about from the week of March 20, 2023 -- from food and drug recalls, to consumer product recalls.

Learn more here.

36-year-old man shot at while driving on Southfield Freeway, police say

A 36-year-old man from Southfield was shot at while driving on the Southfield Freeway, according to Michigan State Police.

Read the report here.

Orion Township 5-year-old dies after being found in standing water on neighbor’s pool cover

A 5-year-old boy with special needs died on Saturday in Orion Township after authorities discovered him in standing water on a neighbor’s pool cover two hours after he was reported missing.

See more here.