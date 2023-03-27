Waves of precipitation this week

Detroit – Pockets of showers remain possible early this morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy today with temperatures trending in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. However, the northerly breeze will make it feel a bit cooler.

SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

Expect some gradual clearing in the cloud cover later today as high pressure begins to build in. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

SUNSET: 7:53 PM

Although it will be a chilly night, dry and stable conditions work in on Tuesday as high pressure takes control. Plan for a chilly morning at the bus stop tomorrow, but highs will be rather seasonal in the afternoon topping out in the upper 40s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We will be in and out of precipitation chances this week. We could see a rain/snow mix push through southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon. Then there is the potential for temperatures to push toward the 60s by Friday, while bringing increasing rain chances back in the forecast.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.