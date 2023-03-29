39º

Local News

Community activists come together to find predator who sexually assaulted elderly woman in Detroit

$1,000 reward offered for any information leading to an arrest

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Crime
Several community groups have joined to search for the man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday (March 26) in the area of Memorial Street and the Southfield Freeway.

DETROIT – Several community groups have joined to search for the man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday (March 26) in the area of Memorial Street and the Southfield Freeway.

“It’s something that’s gut-wrenching, should be gut-wrenching for everyone, rise up so we can flush this evil out of our community,” said Darryl Woods of Fighting the Good Fight.

Minister Teferi Brent of Dignity 4 Detroit asked others to join them in turning their anger into action.

“Every brother in the city should be out here in the streets expressing their outrage through controlled mobilization,” said Brent.

For more information on how to get involved, you can visit The Peoples Action page on Facebook.

Read: 80-year-old woman sexually assaulted during home invasion on Detroit’s west side

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter