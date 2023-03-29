Community activists come together to find predator who sexually assaulted elderly woman in Detroit

Several community groups have joined to search for the man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday (March 26) in the area of Memorial Street and the Southfield Freeway.

DETROIT – Several community groups have joined to search for the man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday (March 26) in the area of Memorial Street and the Southfield Freeway.

“It’s something that’s gut-wrenching, should be gut-wrenching for everyone, rise up so we can flush this evil out of our community,” said Darryl Woods of Fighting the Good Fight.

Minister Teferi Brent of Dignity 4 Detroit asked others to join them in turning their anger into action.

“Every brother in the city should be out here in the streets expressing their outrage through controlled mobilization,” said Brent.

For more information on how to get involved, you can visit The Peoples Action page on Facebook.

