Morning 4: What we know about an attempted kidnapping on Michigan State’s campus -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

State police release sketch of suspect accused of attempted kidnapping outside Michigan State University dorm

Michigan State Police has released a sketch of the suspect who allegedly attempted to kidnap a Michigan State University student outside of a dorm hall.

View sketch here.

Donald Trump isn’t first ex-president to face legal trouble

Donald Trump has made history so many times. But Trump is hardly the first president, in or out of office, to face legal trouble.

Read more about the legal troubles previous presidents have faced.

Owner of Sozai in Clawson named finalist for James Beard Award

Chef Hajime Sato, owner of Sozai in Clawson, has been named a finalist for a James Beard Award, a prestigious honor in the culinary world.

Learn more here.

Armed man in critical condition after Wayne police shoot him outside of Ford Stamping Plant

A suspect is in critical condition after pulling a gun on police and was shot at a Ford Stamping Plant parking lot.

Law enforcement responded to several reports of a shooting just after 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Ford Stamping Plant parking lot in Wayne.

Read more here.