Morning 4: April bringing rain, storm chances to SE Michigan this week -- and other news

Tracking multiple rain chances this warmer week in Metro Detroit: What to expect

Woman’s body found naked in field on Detroit’s west side

An unidentified woman’s body was found nude in a Detroit field over the weekend.

Recall Roundup: Carhartt pants, Cannondale electric bikes, 12 other recalls to know from last week

We’re tracking some of the most important recalls from last week that we think you should know about.

Owner of Detroit’s Takoi bringing ‘ever evolving menu’ to new Downtown Ann Arbor eatery

Brad Greenhill, chef and owner of Detroit’s Takoi, is coming back to Ann Arbor with a new, casual restaurant featuring more creative eats.

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit

A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student filed a lawsuit Monday seeking $40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a “violent mood.”

