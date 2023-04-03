What you need to know about the 2023 Northville Downs horse racing season

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Time to giddy up as the horse races at Northville Downs starts this month.

The horse track will have its first of 52 races on April 7 at 7 p.m. Races will run on Fridays and Saturdays from April 7 through Sept. 30. There will be eight to 16 horses that will race per day, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

2023 marks the 90th year of pari-mutuel wagering for the horse racing industry in the state of Michigan.

“Horse racing was the first form of legal gambling in Michigan, and the first licensed, pari-mutuel race was held Sept. 2, 1933, at the former State Fairgrounds in Detroit,” said Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams.

To view the general rules of horse racing in Michigan, click here.

The Northville Downs is the last horse racing venue in Michigan. They recently proposed a new facility in Plymouth Township. The current racing facility can be found in Northville on South Center Street.

