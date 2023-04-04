Hundreds gather in person, online to give their two cents in battle to reopen Downtown Northville

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – During COVID, the city of Northville decided to close its downtown to cars in an attempt to give its businesses a fighting chance, especially when Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer mandated that outdoor dining was acceptable and people were masked.

Those times are over, but downtown remains closed to cars, and many have grown weary of it for various reasons.

“Quite candidly, this has been a disaster,” said Richard Corriveau to the council.

Traffic has been rerouted into the surrounding residential streets, which many say is a traffic nightmare.

Those with disabilities have no easy access to the downtown core, and businesses are fairly split over whether keeping it pedestrian only is a boon or a pain.

Council will be making a decision Tuesday (April 4) night, and it won’t necessarily be to either open or close.

A compromise based on the seasons is also in play.

Hundreds turned out in person and online to give their two cents.

