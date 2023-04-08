Deaf delivery driver from Canton shares her success story

CANTON, Mich. – When you get a package from Amazon, you probably don’t think much about who is doing the delivery, but this story could change your mind.

Local 4 took a ride with one special driver out of Canton on a mission to break barriers and show people what she could do despite her hearing loss.

Kaylee Campbell is described as a dedicated Amazon driver. She reports to Jordan Nobles, operating manager at Legacy Couriers LLC, a third-party delivery service contracted through Amazon.

“Kaylee is one of our top performers just by the numbers,” said Nobles. “She does a great job; she does everything great that comes with the job at a phenomenal rate.”

Campbell is so good that she was awarded top driver of the month multiple times.

Nobles said Campbell even inspires him.

“She comes to work every day with a smile on her face whether it’s snowing outside, raining, or 100 degrees outside,” Nobles said. “She comes in every day with the same energy.”

Campbell is deaf, which Nobles didn’t initially know when she came for an interview.

At 11 months old, Campbell got sick with meningitis and lost her hearing, and now she’s showing people that she doesn’t need her hearing to thrive.

Campbell signs in American Sign Language (ASL), “I get a lot of, ‘How do you do this? How do you do it with the ring camera?’”

Her answer was simple.

“Deaf people are normal people,” said Campbell. “They just can’t hear.”

It’s something her mother, who is also deaf, taught her as a little girl.

“She makes me strong every day,” Campbell said. “She raised me to be a strong independent woman.”

Hungry to prove herself, she is a quick and efficient driver. It’s something her last employer, another carrier company, didn’t think she could do.

“They said, ‘Oh, you can’t because you’re deaf,” said Campbell. “What makes it different from driving my normal car?”

Then she found the opportunity with Legacy Couriers LLC.

“He was a little nervous about bringing her on because of her disability,” Campbell said. “But I told him, ‘Let me prove myself, I can do this, I can be a good driver.’”

She recently marked one year with the company.

“I am impressed, but she told us who she was when she came here,” Nobles said. “She has lived up to her part of the job. Everything that she said she was going to do, she’s been doing.”

If Campbell runs into any problems while on her route, she sends a text to dispatch.

Campbell also reads lips, and if things get too complicated, Nobles said, “I pull out my phone, write it in the notes and just show it.”

For anyone with a disability out there, Campbell has a message for you, “Fight, work hard, show people you can do anything, just keep going, and I believe in you guys.”

Nobles said they have an employee with high-functioning autism and describes him as a phenomenal worker.

He advises employers not to look at people as their disability but to take note of what they can do.

