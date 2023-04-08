Looking forward to dry, warm spring weekend in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Good Saturday morning Metro Detroit!

It’s a crisp and cool start to the weekend with clear skies cooling most of the area with temps in the upper 20s to near freezing as you head out for that morning walk with the dog, or if you’re heading to work. You might need a little defrost on the windshield for those hitting the road before 8-9 a.m.

Friday was a pretty decent day here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario as high temps barely hit 50 degrees.

Today will be a lot like yesterday with a few more clouds in the mix. We will stay dry here around Metro Detroit Saturday, but there’s a stationary front draped over Northern Lower Michigan with a few showers there. We are getting some debris clouds from that weak disturbance up north and wind off the big lakes SE 5-10mph keeping highs again in the lower 50s at best. Skies will go from mostly sunny to partly sunny with no threat for wet weather here.

SUNSET: 8:07 p.m.

There will be some lingering showers and downpours in Augusta, Georgia where the PGA is playing The Masters Golf Tournament, and the rain Saturday and Saturday night will cause problems as they battle for The Green Jacket.

Sunday will be brighter and warmer here in Metro Detroit as temperatures get back to average or normal for early April. Morning lows in the low to middle 30s with plenty of sunshine all day.

High temperatures will land around 57F or 58F which is a couple of degrees above average with light but cool breezes SE 5-10 mph.

Taking a look at next week’s weather

The forecast gets pretty exciting next week with little to no danger when it comes to Spring showers or strong thunderstorms. It will be unusually dry around here for maybe the next eight or nine days.

Monday will be bright and sunny with highs heading into the low and middle 60s. The warming winds will be slightly stronger day by day heading into the middle of next week.

We have a very good shot at hitting 70F on Tuesday under a brilliant blue sky across Pure Michigan. There will be a big ridge of high pressure over the eastern half of the country which will create a very stable and warming environment for days on end.

Wednesday highs will hit the middle 70s with a decent shot at even seeing an 80 degree reading or two Wednesday through Friday of next week. The computer models keep our area bone dry until we get into the middle of April with more active Spring Weather with no storms in sight for now.