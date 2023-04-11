How prosecutors filed federal charges against 2 men in Detroit carjacking

On March 19 at 11:50 p.m., two men wearing masks and were armed with brand-new handguns.

The two men robbed a man at an ATM on Detroit’s west side and carjacked his car.

The criminal complaint of the robbery details not just how the FBI caught the two men but how creative prosecutors are when charging carjackers with federal crimes.

Federal officials say that the men charged in the carjacking are Curtis Crawford and Jaylon Williams. Tips to Detroit Police led investigators to find out that the girlfriend of one of the two men bought them the handguns that they used in the robbery.

