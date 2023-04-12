Security guard shoots 2 men who were firing into crowd overnight at Detroit bar

DETROIT – A security guard shot two men who were firing shots into a crowd overnight at a Detroit bar.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Views Bar and Grill on Grand River Avenue, near Telegraph Road, on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said two men were firing shots into a crowd of people, so a security guard returned fire.

Both men were struck by the security guard’s gunfire. One of the men is in critical condition, and the other is stable.

Detroit police didn’t say anyone else was injured in the shooting.