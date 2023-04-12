69º

Local News

Security guard shoots 2 men who were firing into crowd overnight at Detroit bar

2 men fire shots into crowd of people at Views Bar and Grill

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Police lights. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

DETROIT – A security guard shot two men who were firing shots into a crowd overnight at a Detroit bar.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Views Bar and Grill on Grand River Avenue, near Telegraph Road, on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said two men were firing shots into a crowd of people, so a security guard returned fire.

Both men were struck by the security guard’s gunfire. One of the men is in critical condition, and the other is stable.

Detroit police didn’t say anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email