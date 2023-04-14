2 teens, 2 adults hurt when dozens of shots fired in shootout between Detroit neighbors

Police issued an update after the story ran, saying that a fifth person, an 18-year-old Black man, was shot in the hand.

DETROIT – Local 4 got new information on Thursday’s shootout in Detroit that injured four people, including two 14-year-olds.

Detroit police continued canvassing the neighborhood Friday (April 14), looking for information in the 13500 block of Penrod Street near Schoolcraft Road and the Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side.

Officials say two of the four people injured were 14, one was 31, and the other was 30.

“My children, I keep them off of this corner right here,” said neighbor Michael Scott. “I’m like old school where you can’t go past certain streets.”

Police say more than 30 rounds were fired from one side of the street and back to the other, causing neighbors to dive for cover as they said it sounded like a war was going on.

“It sounded like Beirut,” said another neighbor. “It sounded like a war was going on. It sounded like chaos. Last night was crazy.”

Officials continue to work to figure out who might be both the shooter and the shooting victim and who might be an innocent bystander.

Police said more than two dozen shots were fired because someone was upset about a delivery.

One person is under arrest while being treated at the hospital.

“That’s crazy because the people who got shot at down there, I knew them,” Scott said. “We knew of them, but we didn’t know them, know them.”

Three of the people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth was struck in the face and is in critical condition, police said.

“I heard a lot of shots, and the next thing I knew, the street was full of police cars,” said the neighbor. “They seen blood in several backyards as police seen several people running, and I guess they were trying to run from the gunshots.”

Officials have recovered four weapons, assorted long guns, and possibly even pistons.

Police issued an update after the story ran, saying that a fifth person, an 18-year-old Black man, was shot in the hand.