Wildfires in Michigan rages out of control as string of warm weather brings high risk

Already we see wildfires in Michigan raging out of control, with a 10-acre fire in Grand Traverse County.

The dry conditions sparked a fire warning from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, as even the slightest mistake could quickly become a disaster.

The dryness of the crunchy leaves and grass from the lack of rain for more than a week makes it prime fuel to burn.

But there’s an even big reason for the fire warning.

“What really brought this one up was the wind and the humidity this week,” said DNR Fire Prevention Specialist Paul Rogers from DNR.

And it’s already been seen how dangerous the situation is with a fire in Allegan County this week.

“First fire crews showed up around 2 a.m., and we had it contained by 9 a.m., and in that time, it grew to over 300 acres,” Rogers said.

Rogers says anything can spark a fire: a chainsaw, a lawnmower, a cigarette, and even someone shooting target practice outside.

But the biggest culprit is what most of us see out the back window.

“Ninety percent of our wildfires are from escaped debris burns, meaning leaves and debris people are burning up from their yards,” Rogers said.

“There is an ordinance prohibiting you from burning any debris, so keep that in mind,” said Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris.

That’s for the City of Detroit, according to the fire chief, but no matter where you are, you need to call your local government to see if you can burn anything and get a permit.

“We can’t make you, but we suggest you use your fire pits,” Harris said. “Be careful when you’re grilling. Do it on the pavement, and just be mindful that charcoal can drop on the grass and catch on fire.

If you are using the grill or a fire pit, Rogers and Harris both have the same advice: to keep the hose handy, and for any sign of smoke or fire, call 911.