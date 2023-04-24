Morning 4: These 5 invasive diseases pose harm to Michigan’s natural resources -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

These are the 5 invasive diseases Michigan residents should know about

There are five invasive diseases that Michigan residents should be aware of and keep an eye out for.

These species have the potential to harm Michigan’s natural resources. Four of them have been detected in the state and the fifth one is just one you should know the symptoms of.

Learn more here.

Pictures: Northern Lights spotted in Michigan sky Sunday night

Some Michiganders caught a glimpse of the beautiful and elusive aurora borealis on Sunday night.

A geomagnetic storm occurred overnight Sunday into Monday, making the Northern Lights visible in Michigan, especially Northern Michigan.

See the pictures here.

Recall Roundup: Fiberglass sledgehammers, ground cumin, vitamin B, and more recalls to know

We’re rounding up some of the most important recalls from last week that you should know about.

See the recall information here.

Mercury is in retrograde, so Wendy’s is offering free food to make you feel better

Feeling a little off as of April 21? Well, you might be able to blame it on the fact that Mercury has entered retrograde.

Don’t fret too much, though. Wendy’s has taken it upon itself to help ease the blow of the astrological phenomenon.

Read more here.