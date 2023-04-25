Four Tops singer claims Metro Detroit hospital racially profiled him during health emergency

A Motown singer has claimed that a hospital in Metro Detroit racially profiled him during a health emergency.

As a member of the Four Tops, Alexander Morris is used to belting out hits like “Can’t Help Myself” and “I’ll Be There,” but when the singer recently had to go to the hospital - he claims he was racially profiled by the staff.

Morris said he went to Ascension Macomb-Oakland for a health emergency, but he claims they put his life in danger.

“It’s hard to try to heal when you are afraid for your life in a place you should be able to get healing from,” said Morris.

With chest pains and difficulty breathing, Morris said he was taken by ambulance to this hospital on April 7.

The Four Tops singer said he told hospital employees he’s a member of the Motown group. He also mentioned that he informed them of his security concerns due to threats against his singing group. Morris said hospital staff and security then ordered him to be placed into a straight-jacket. The singer also claimed they took away his personal possessions, and a white male security guard told him to “sit his Black *expletive* down.”

Morris claims he was in a straight-jacket for about an hour until his wife came and verified his identity.

For the ordeal, his attorney Maurice Davis said Morris was offered a $25 gift card. Now Davis said they are preparing to file a lawsuit against Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital.

“We are demanding the termination of any staff who was involved with the racial profiling and discrimination of my client Mr. Morris and we are announcing our intention to file a lawsuit against Ascension Macomb,” stated the attorney.

Below is a statement from Ascension Hospital as this case is under investigation:

“The health, safety and well-being of our patients, associates and community members remains our top priority. We remain committed to honoring human dignity and acting with integrity and compassion for all persons and the community. We do not condone racial discrimination of any kind. We are unable to provide details on cases under investigation.” Ascension -- April 25, 2023

