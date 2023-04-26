Detroit police seek person of interest linked to gas station carjacking on city’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a carjacking on the city's west side.

The carjacking occurred Sunday (April 16) at 9:35 a.m. at the gas station in the 18700 block of West Warren Avenue, where a 37-year-old man was pumping gas in his gray 2021 Dodge Durango when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded his vehicle.

The victim gave the suspect his keys and walked away.

The suspect then fled the location in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was recovered on April 17 in the area of Auburn Street and Van Buren Avenue.

Officials say the suspect is a man between the ages of 20-30, 5′10″, and was last seen wearing a black mask, hooded sweatshirt, pants, and shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.