Ecorse teacher aide suspended after allegedly assaulting an elementary student

ECORSE, Mich. – A teacher aide is suspended over accusations they put their hands on an elementary school student.

This case has the attention of police in Ecorse and the school district. The alleged incident happened at Ralph Bunche School, a few blocks from Fort Street and Outer Drive.

A source told Local 4 that a paraprofessional was taken into custody yesterday and later released.

A fourth grader’s mom was the one who got the police involved and said her son is fine physically, but mentally, it is already taking a toll.

The Ecorse mother wanted to remain anonymous but said just before noon, she got a call from her 10-year-old son’s school and couldn’t believe what he told her.

“She physically blocked him from leaving the room after she told him to leave,” said the mother. “Then, when he tried to push past her, she put her hand around his neck and pushed him against the wall. He got away from her, and she grabbed his right arm and punched him in his left shoulder.”

Ecorse Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Josha Tailson said the district is doing its own investigation.

“I consider them all to be on babies, and we want to make sure our babies are safe, and they feel safe at all times, but that was while they were any employee within our school district,” said Talison. “So we will take the allegations seriously. That’s why we’re taking our time to do a thorough investigation,”

As they get other students and that teacher’s assistant’s side of the story, the Ecorse mother is left figuring out how to help her child move forward.

“Before he went to bed last night. He said, Mom, I’m sorry I made this happen. And that is just a whole other heartbreaking story in itself. For him to think that this was his fault,” explained the mother.

She said there’s nothing her son could’ve done to justify a staff member choking and punching her son.

As for what’s next, it all depends on these investigations by the school and police, but they can lead to charges and termination from the district.