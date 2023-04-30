MSP: 2 taken into custody after a high-speed chase across Macomb, Wayne counties

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a high-speed chase with Michigan State Police (MSP) that spanned two counties and ended early Sunday morning in Detroit.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Warren Police initiated the pursuit of the white Chrysler 300, which was wanted in connection with a larceny.

Assistance was provided by the Michigan State Police’s helicopter, which tracked the vehicle’s movements.

Eventually, Warren police discontinued their chase, while the helicopter continued to monitor the car’s path into a subdivision near Hawthorn Drive in Romulus.

According to MSP, a sergeant attempted a traffic stop in Romulus, but both the driver and the passenger managed to flee.

The helicopter maintained visual contact and followed the car until it reached the parking garage at the Motor City Casino, where the vehicle was abandoned.

Shortly afterward, police officers spotted two individuals walking on the street near the parking garage. One of them tried to escape from the troopers but was quickly caught.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the parking garage, which confirmed that the two suspects had come out of the abandoned Chrysler 300.

The driver, identified as a 32-year-old resident of Livonia, and the passenger, a 24-year-old resident of Detroit, were both arrested.

No further details have been released at this time.