Detroit sets aside $8M for new program to remove dangerous, diseased trees near homes

Residents can report trees that need to be trimmed, removed

DETROIT – The City of Detroit is launching a new program to remove dangerous and diseased trees, even on private property.

Eight million dollars has been set aside to address what’s become a big issue in neighborhoods across the city.

When the wind blows, worry sets in for Detroit homeowner Loreese Cain about a tree in her yard that’s already caused her trouble.

“I don’t want it to fall on the house or a wire,” said Cain.

A branch fell and damaged Cain’s gutter.

According to officials, she was one of the first people to call into the city’s new Dead, Dangerous, and Diseased Tree program.

“I am really thankful because I can’t afford it,” Cain said.

Residents can now report trees on their private property that need to be trimmed or removed. And it could be taken care of free of charge by the city.

“I don’t know if anybody realized what it feels like to have a dead and dangerous tree over your house, and every time the wind blows or it rains, you can hear it creaking,” said Kimberly Jones with the Detroit General Services Department. “It’s almost like a real-life horror movie.”

The city is setting aside more than $8 million for the program and will rely on contractors to do the work.

“We’re going to do everything we can to address as many trees as possible,” said City Council President Pro Tem James Tate. And this is a pilot program for this year. “So we’ll see how it turns out. Knock on wood. We will get this going as an ongoing program.”

Mary Bulger lives a few houses away from Cain. A fallen tree branch previously knocked out power at her home for several days.

She called the city over the weekend after learning about the program from her neighbor.

“I am elated,” said Bulger. “Believe me, because we need it because everybody can’t afford it, cutting all this down.”

For more information about the Dead, Dangerous, and Diseased Tree Program, call 313-224-4444 or submit a request online by clicking here.

