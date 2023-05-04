56º

Detroit launches new tree removal program: How residents can apply for help

Residents can report trees that need to be trimmed, removed

Will Jones, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – The City of Detroit is launching a new program to remove dangerous and diseased trees, even on private property.

The city has set aside $8 million to address what’s become a big issue in neighborhoods across the city.

Residents can now report trees on their private property that need to be trimmed or removed. And it could be taken care of free of charge by the city.

For more information about the Dead, Dangerous, and Diseased Tree Program, call 313-224-4444 or submit a request online by clicking here.

