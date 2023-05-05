Morning 4: New animals could get added to list of critters Michigan residents are allowed to kill -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan DNR proposes adding more animals to list of critters homeowners can kill without a permit

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to add more nuisance animals to the list of critters homeowners can kill without first obtaining a permit.

Currently, woodchucks, skunks, raccoons, and coyotes that are doing or about to do damage can be killed on private property without a written permit.

Cinco de Mayo history: Why Americans celebrate Mexico’s 1862 Battle of Puebla victory

On the fifth of May each year, Americans across the nation celebrate Cinco de Mayo -- a holiday often mistaken as Mexican Independence Day.

Mexicans actually celebrate their independence on Sept. 16, and Cinco de Mayo is not a national holiday in Mexico.

So what is Cinco de Mayo, and why is it celebrated in the U.S.?

Howell school bus driver fired after admitting to drinking alcohol on job

A Howell school bus driver has been fired after she admitted to drinking alcohol while on the job.

Jane Doe: Woman found floating in Detroit River 22 years ago still unidentified

It has been 22 years since a woman’s body was pulled from the Detroit River and she still has not been identified.

The woman’s body was discovered on May 5, 2001, floating on the Canadian side of the river at the foot of 24th Street.

