Morning 4: Are warm temperatures here to stay in Metro Detroit? -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

SE Michigan long-range weather outlook: Is the warmth here for good?

It has been a nice and warm week across Southeastern Michigan with plenty of sunshine and well above average temperatures, especially toward the end of the week.

But looking ahead into the next few weeks, it looks like some cooler changes are heading our way -- though not major changes, like we saw at the end of April with chilly temperatures.

Drunken driver kills 1 in head-on crash between SUVs in Macomb County

A man is accused of driving drunk and crossing the center line of a Macomb County road, causing a head-on crash that killed another driver.

Chargers rip Detroit Lions in hilarious schedule reveal video -- we can’t even be mad

The Los Angeles Chargers took a shot at the Detroit Lions in a video revealing their season schedule, and it was harsh but also hilarious.

Oakland County health leader found dead in apparent murder-suicide

When Dr. Calandra Green didn’t arrive at work on Thursday, her Oakland County Health Department colleagues contacted family members.

“Family members went to the home and started to walk into the house,” said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. “It didn’t look right, and they smartly backed out and called 911. We immediately responded, made entry into the home, and found two individuals deceased.”

