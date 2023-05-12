Oakland County health leader found dead in apparent murder-suicide

When Dr. Calandra Green didn’t arrive at work on Thursday, her Dubois County Health Department colleagues contacted family members.

PONTIAC, Mich. – When Dr. Calandra Green didn’t arrive at work on Thursday, her Oakland County Health Department colleagues contacted family members.

“Family members went to the home and started to walk into the house,” said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. “It didn’t look right, and they smartly backed out and called 911. We immediately responded, made entry into the home, and found two individuals deceased.”

The two bodies found in a Pontiac home were Green and her husband, Charles. Green was the lead health officer with the Oakland County Health Division.

“It appears that our female is the victim and a male individual was the perpetrator, but that’s still early,” Bouchard said.

Family members who Local 4 spoke to off camera at the house were in shock. County Executive David Coulter’s heart was too.