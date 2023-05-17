‘Boggs Park’ crowdfunding campaign launched in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit’s James and Grace Lee Boggs School is expanding its public space by creating Boggs Park, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Boggs Educational Project Team announced Wednesday.

The crowd-funded park and playscape is designed to prioritize nature, art, rest, and play.

The park’s design will include a range of needs so community members of different “ages, learning styles, and variations in mobility” are accommodated according to Boggs Park Co-Project Manager Shoshanna Utchenik. Wheelchair-accessible tables, garden seating and accessible play equipment and terrain will be included.

“You can’t say you can’t play,” said Utchenik.

Photo courtesy of James and Grace Lee Boggs School (James and Grace Lee Boggs School)

The project’s crowdfunding campaign was offered through Patronicity, and will win a matching grant from MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program if the campaign reaches its goal of $75,000. Public Spaces Community Places is a collaboration initiative between MEDC and Patronicity so residents can crowdfund developments to be part of their community’s project development.

The initiative started in 2014 and has successfully reached their funding goals for 343 projects through the help of over 65 thousand donors. Communities has a 97 percent success rate in reaching their goals, and earning matching funds.

