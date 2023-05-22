Former student threatens to shoot up Woodhaven school in ‘erratic’ Instagram Live

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A former student threatened to shoot up Woodhaven High School while acting “erratically” during an Instagram Live stream, officials said.

The threat was made May 9 by Kenny Raymond Larkins, 20, of Brownstown Township, according to authorities. Larkins is a former student of the high school.

Police from Brownstown Township said Larkins threatened the school, one adult, and one child during the live stream. Officials described his behavior in the video as “erratic.”

A student saw the video and called school officials, sparking a shelter-in-place throughout the district while authorities investigated the threat.

School officials notified police, who traced the live stream back to Larkins, authorities said. They found him with relatives in Van Buren Township and took him into custody.

It’s unclear why Larkins made the threats.

“Threats made against anyone, but especially directed at school staff and students, will be treated seriously and handled quickly,” police said in a social media statement. “If you witness threats or threatening behavior directed at a school or a school district, please contact your local police department immediately.”

Larkins is charged with false report or threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony. He was arraigned Friday, May 19, at 33rd District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 30.