Morning 4: Monty Williams to be new coach of Detroit Pistons -- and more news

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams directs the team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit Pistons announce deal with new coach Monty Williams

Monty Williams is taking over the Detroit Pistons.

The team said Friday it reached an agreement with Williams to fill its coaching vacancy. Terms of the deal were not announced, but a person familiar with the situation told the AP on Wednesday night it was a six-year contract.

Learn more here.

Here is what you need to know about National Trails Day in Michigan

Friends of the Detroit River are celebrating National Trails Day and encouraging Metro Detroiters to “take a hike” Downriver.

See where you can take a hike today, here.

Study shows over 25K rape kits in the United States are backlogged

New reports show that backlogged rape kits are leaving victims all over the United States waiting for answers.

USAFacts found that more than 25,000 kits from 30 states are still waiting to be tested -- but the actual number of rape kits waiting to be tested is still unknown. According to USAFacts, 20 states have denied, unanswered, or have data pending when it comes to the number of rape kits that are backlogged.

Read more here.

Section of westbound I-696 closing overnight Saturday in Macomb County for bridge repairs

A section of westbound I-696 is closing overnight on Saturday in Macomb County for bridge repairs.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, through 8 a.m. Sunday, June 4, westbound I-696 will be closed for bridge repairs between M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and Mound Road.

Learn more here.

Weather: Dry cold front approaches SE Michigan relieving us from scorching heat