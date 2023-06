MILAN, Mich. – A 23-year-old Ohio resident drowned at a beach in Monroe County on Saturday evening.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was called to Milan Beach around 6 p.m. on Saturday after 23-year-old disappeared underwater.

The victim, a Toledo resident, was recovered from the water shortly after 8:00 PM and pronounced deceased. The victim has not been identified.

No other information was made availablle.