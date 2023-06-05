Canton, Detroit teens don’t wear seatbelts, get pulled over with guns, drugs in car

DETROIT – Two teenagers from Canton Township and Detroit got pulled over in the middle of the night because they weren’t wearing seatbelts, and police said they found an AK-47, a handgun, crack cocaine, and heroin in the car.

Michigan State Police troopers pulled the car over at 2:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, on West Davison Street near Lawton Street in Detroit.

Officials said the car was pulled over because the driver, a 19-year-old from Canton Township, and the passenger, an 18-year-old from Detroit, were not wearing seatbelts.

While speaking to the teenagers, troopers said they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine and 20 rounds of ammunition at the passenger’s feet. They also found a fully automatic AK-47 with 31 rounds of ammo in the magazine on the car’s floorboard, according to authorities.

Both teenagers were arrested.

During the arrest, the driver threw a bag underneath the patrol car, officials said. When troopers searched the bag, they found 15 packs of suspected crack cocaine and 12 packs of suspected heroin. The drugs had been packaged for sale.

“We are continuing to find illegal guns during traffic enforcement,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “Our troopers will continue to look for illegal guns during all of our patrol activities. It is our goal to get these guns off the street, along with those suspects carrying them.”