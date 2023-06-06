3 women charged in Macomb County identity theft ring linked to cellphone accounts

WARREN, Mich. – Three women have been charged in connection with a high-value Macomb County identity theft ring linked to compromised cellphone accounts.

Breanna Faye Johnson, 25, of Harrison, Samantha Grace-Alberta Parker, 32, of Westland, and Danielle Lynn Courtney, 51, of Westland, were arrested last week by Warren police.

Officials said between September 2022 and March 2023, the trio compromised the cellphone accounts of at least 14 people to gather personal information. Nine of those people were from Warren.

The women would then use that personal information to take over accounts and create other ones, including for food delivery, bank accounts, and ride-sharing, according to authorities.

Police originally estimated more than $1 million was taken from victims, but Macomb County prosecutors said the total amount stolen is “undetermined at this time.”

Johnson, Parker, and Courtney are each charged with conducting criminal enterprises and identity theft. The first charge is a 20-year felony and the second is a five-year felony.

Johnson was arraigned April 21 at Warren District Court and given a $10,000 bond, cash/surety.

Parker was arraigned Feb. 23 at Warren District Court and given a $5,000 bond, cash/surety.

Courtney was arraigned May 31 at Warren District Court and given a $100,000 bond, cash/surety.