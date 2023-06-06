Morning 4: What to do about ‘Dog Vomit Fungus’ on your lawn, gardens

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Here’s how ‘Dog Vomit Fungus’ is impacting your lawns in Metro Detroit

Dog Vomit Fungus is something you might see creeping into your backyards, sneaking across lawns and gardens. It’s not pretty, and it’s become a hot topic of conversation on social media.

Shots fired into apartment on U of M’s North Campus after woman with knife asked for water

Shots were fired into an apartment on the University of Michigan’s North Campus after a woman with a knife asked a resident for water and then got into a scuffle with him, police said.

GLWA, Highland Park reaches interim agreement including payment of $24M

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) and the City of Highland Park have reached an interim agreement, including payment of Highland Park’s $24 million judgment owed to GLWA for unpaid water and wastewater services in the 2014 case.

⛱️ Local 4′s Michigan Summer Bucket List: Here’s what to cross off this year

There’s nothing like summer in Michigan. We want to help you plan it!

That’s why we’re launching the Local 4 Summer Bucket List -- it’s our way of helping you make the most of your summer. With the help of WDIV Insiders, we built a list that we think covers everything that makes a Michigan summer special.

Clouds will stick around throughout the day. Highs will only be in the 70s today, thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight.

The larger concern for Tuesday is an elevated fire risk across the region.