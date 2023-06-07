Live stream: Detroit police to announce charges against man accused of kidnapping, murdering nurse

Police are expected to announce charges against a man who was arrested in connection with the murder of a nurse who was kidnapped from the parking lot of a Detr

DETROIT – Police are expected to announce charges against a man who was arrested in connection with the murder of a nurse who was kidnapped from the parking lot of a Detroit hospital.

Detroit Police chief James White is expected to speak at 12 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

Patrice Wilson, 29, was kidnapped around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the end of her shift at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Police said Jamere Miller, 36, went to the hospital wearing a blonde wig and forced Wilson into her car at gunpoint.

According to Wilson’s mother, Wilson used to date Miller and she was “trying to get away from him” because she “knew he was toxic to her.”

Wilson’s body was found in the trunk of an SUV outside of her Novi apartment complex on May 14. Police said Wilson had been fatally shot.

At 11:30 a.m. on May 15, police confirmed that Miller had been arrested. On May 17, police announced that Miller was facing 14 charges from a separate incident that occurred on Feb. 23.

