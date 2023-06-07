Morning 4: Canadian wildfire smoke significantly impacting air quality across Metro Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit air quality among worst on Earth as Canadian wildfire smoke moves through

Canadian wildfire smoke moving through the Great Lakes region has greatly impacted air quality for Metro Detroit residents.

According to IQAir’s air quality index, which ranks the worst and best air quality around the world, Detroit has the second worst air quality as of Friday morning, with New York in third place.

Michigan gov to sign hands-free driving bills into law: What that means for drivers

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is slated to sign legislation into law Wednesday that would make it illegal to drive while holding or using a cellphone.

Michigan has become one of 26 states to pass so-called hands-free driving legislation meant to curb distracted driving and related crashes. Gov. Whitmer is expected to sign the legislation into law on Wednesday, June 7. The new rules could take effect as soon as June 30.

The legislation seeks to amend the Michigan Vehicle Code to help reduce distracted driving caused by cellphone use. Lawmakers are hoping to modernize existing laws to match today’s technology to better specify what type of mobile device use is prohibited while driving.

35 cats rescued from Monroe County home after visiting family member hears meowing

Someone who was visiting a family member in Monroe County heard kittens crying inside the home, and that led to 35 cats being rescued, including many who needed medical care.

Here’s why former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is stepping back into politics

After what can only be described as a disastrous 2022 election cycle for the Michigan GOP, which lost both the State House, Senate, and all three races at the top of the ticket, prospects for 2024 looked glum; the GOP donor class proved it was uninterested in funding the current regime in charge at the state level.

Now, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, along with businessman and philanthropist William Parfet, has emerged to fundraise for the state house Republicans in order to flip the House back to GOP control.

