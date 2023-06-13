New skate park breaks ground in Wayne County in memory of skater killed in hit-and-run

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – When Dominic Duhn was hit and killed while riding his skateboard in 2020, his friends and family were determined to make sure something positive could come from it.

On Tuesday, they helped break ground on what will soon be a brand-new skate park in Northville Township.

“I mean really this has been exciting for the whole community,” said Dominic’s mother Gabrielle Duhn.

The 11,000-square-foot skatepark is all being done in memory of 20-year-old Dominic Duhn, a young man whose life was taken by a hit-and-run driver while skateboarding back in 2020. His mother, Gabriella has been spearheading the project ever since his death.

“This tragedy hit us so hard and throughout all this god has been guiding me. Dominic has been driving me and angels on earth have been helping me, and that’s truly how I feel because there’s no way I could have done this on my own,” said Gabrielle.

His legacy will live on in giving others a safe space to skate and come together, hence the name unity skatepark. The same goes for those not necessarily a part of the skateboarding community.

“Not only are we going to have a skatepark, but we’ve added on a gathering area where kids can just come out even if they’re not skateboarders,” said Northville Township supervisor Mark Abbo.

Park will officially be ready sometime in October.