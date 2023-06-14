Fentanyl suspected in deaths of 3 Grosse Pointe Woods pizza shop employees, 2 others

If you or someone you know needs help with opioid use disorder, call the SAMSHA National Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Drugs are suspected to be a factor in the deaths of three people at two different homes in Grosse Pointe Woods over the weekend.

Someone called police when they discovered a young woman dead at a home on the night of Saturday, June 10. The same caller directed police to a second home, just blocks away, where they found a young man and young woman also dead.

“Caller is still on the phone reporting both addresses, possible overdoses,” the dispatcher said.

All three people worked at Saucy’s Pizza on Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. The two women who were found dead were reportedly sisters, and the man was one of their friends.

An official cause of death has not been released, but fentanyl is suspected. In May, two other people with ties to this friend group reportedly died of overdoses.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that the DEA says is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

The state of Michigan shares overdose data with the public through an online dashboard. In 2021 there were 902 overdose deaths in Wayne County. In the first nine months of 2022, there were 575 overdose deaths in Wayne County.

In April, officials in West Michigan issued a warning about fentanyl-laced cocaine that was linked to 18 overdoses in a two-day span. Those overdoses included 10 hospitalizations and seven deaths.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Saucy’s Pizza posted: “Over the weekend our family lost three, young, beautiful members. We will be closed this week so that we can be here for each other during this immensely difficult time. We appreciate your patience and support. Saucy’s will always be home to the misfit family members.”

Local 4 reached out to the DEA, who had not been informed about these cases. They want to hear from police departments about cases like these so they can try to trace where the potential drugs came from.

“Everybody wants to know what happened so that they can have informed conversations with their children,” Grosse Pointe Woods resident Jane Berger said.

The Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety wants anyone with information to contact them.

Signs of an opioid overdose

According to the CDC, the following are signs of an opioid overdose:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

If you believe someone is experiencing an overdose, you should call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if it’s available. Try to keep them awake and breathing, move them to their side to prevent choking and stay with them until help arrives.

Michigan passed a Good Samaritan law in 2016. It prevents drug possession charges against those who seek medical assistance for an overdose in certain circumstances.

How to get free naloxone in Michigan

Naloxone, also known by brand names Narcan and Evzio, is a life-saving medication that is used to reverse the effect of an opioid overdose.

In 2016, Michigan passed a law that allows pharmacists to dispense naloxone without an individual prescription and without identifying the patient. Family, friends or others can get naloxone to use in an emergency.

NEXT Distro and Grand Rapids Red Project work together to get naloxone to people who use drugs and their family members. Click here to find resources near you or to get free naloxone mailed to you.

Michigan has shared the list of pharmacies approved to dispense naloxone, you can view that list online right here.

Testing drugs for fentanyl

It is nearly impossible to tell if drugs have been laced with fentanyl unless you test them with fentanyl test strips, according to the CDC.

The test strips were originally intended for urine drug tests, but they’re being used off-label to help reduce the harm that the drugs can cause.

Test strips are cheap and can provide results within five minutes. The CDC said to remain cautious even with a negative test, because test strips might not detect more potent fentanyl-like drugs, such as carfentanil. Test strips can also show false positives or false negatives.

Fentanyl has been found in heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, counterfeit pills and other street drugs.

