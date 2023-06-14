Zion Foster’s mom reacts to Detroit relative charged with murder

This is the first time Local 4 has heard from Zion Foster’s mom since the charges were filed against her daughter’s murderer.

It has been 500 days since Foster was last seen by her mother, Cierra Milton. She reported Zion was missing in January of 2022.

There were massive searches for her, and Foster’s cousin Jaylin Braizer was right, helping search.

Eventually, Braizer was charged with lying to the police. He was last with Foster, says she suddenly died, and he put her body in a dumpster.

Last summer, Detroit police conducted an exhaustive search for her remains in a landfill.

On Tuesday, stunning news that Braizer is now being charged with murdering Foster, even though her remains have never been found.

---> Timeline: Detroit man charged with murder of Eastpointe cousin Zion Foster

Watch the video player above to see Milton’s reaction to the arrest of their relative in connection with her missing daughter.