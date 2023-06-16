3 arrested after 50-minute police chase through Warren, Detroit, Harper Woods

WARREN, Mich. – Three people were arrested after a 50-minute police chase that started in Warren, went through Detroit, and ended in Harper Woods.

Stolen car flees traffic stop

Warren police officers said they spotted a black 2015 Chrysler 300 around 4:05 a.m. Thursday, June 15, in the area of Stephens Road and Hayes Avenue, near the border of Eastpointe.

Records showed the Chrysler had been stolen in Farmington Hills in April.

Officials said they could see a driver and two passengers inside the Chrysler. When police tried to pull them over, the car immediately fled, according to authorities.

Police chase

Officers followed the car at “moderate speeds” through several streets in Warren and Detroit, they said. The pursuit continued onto I-75 and then to Jefferson Avenue.

The Chrysler finally came to a stop about 50 minutes later in the area of I-94 and Kelly Road in Harper Woods. All three people got out and ran in different directions, police said.

Officials established a perimeter to search for the trio, and all three were eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Police found a handgun, ammunition, drugs, and cash inside the Chrysler.

“Like every police pursuit, this pursuit was closely monitored in real time by patrol supervisors,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “Traffic was very light and the speeds were moderate throughout the entire pursuit, and ultimately, three suspects were arrested.”

Possible charges

Police identified the three people from the Chrysler as a 20-year-old Warren resident, a 19-year-old Detroit resident, and a 20-year-old Detroit resident.

They all have previous felony convictions, according to Warren police.

“It is well known that stolen vehicles and their occupants are often involved in other crimes,” Dwyer said. “The seizure of a firearm, a sizable quantity of suspected narcotics, and cash confirms why apprehending the occupants of stolen vehicles helps makes the community safer.”

All three are at the Warren Police Department’s jail, where investigators continue to process evidence.

Arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 37th District Court. Dwyer said the trio is expected to face charges for fleeing and eluding, weapons possession, narcotic possession, and resisting arrest.