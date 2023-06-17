Corktown Health expands to offer LGBTQ+ friendly dental care in Detroit

From left to right: Anthony Williams, president and CEO of Corktown Health; Holli Seabury, EdD, executive director of the Delta Dental Foundation; and Detroit City Council Member Gabriela Santiago-Romero.

DETROIT – Corktown Health is opening the first LGBTQ+ affirming nonprofit dental clinic in Michigan with support from the Delta Dental Foundation.

Corktown Health is located in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood and focuses on providing care to the LGBTQ+ community.

Corktown Health offers support for primary care, behavioral health, case management, dental, financial assistance, and insurance navigation. The dental clinic is a three-chair addition to the health center.

According to Corktown Health, a recent survey found that 84% of oral health providers report their practice is welcoming to LGBTQ+ individuals. The survey also found that 43% of LGBTQ+ responders reported feeling uncomfortable going to appointments.

“We are excited to partner with the Delta Dental Foundation in launching this new dental clinic,” said Anthony Williams, CEO of Corktown Health. “Oral health is too often neglected, but it is a critical component of overall health. Our efforts to reduce the health disparities faced by LGBTQ+ residents will be enhanced by offering dental care in this affirming and supportive environment.”

The team at Corktown Health will address patients with their preferred names and pronouns, according to a press release. Staff completes regular training in cultural competency and trauma-informed care.

The clinic will open and begin scheduling patients in late July. People who want to schedule an appointment should visit corktownhealth.org or call 888-435-5655.

“Good oral health should be a point of pride,” said Holli Seabury, EdD, executive director of the DDF. “Offering the Detroit LGBTQ+ community a place to receive care without fear of judgment or discrimination, is one step closer to a more equitable future for dental care.”

