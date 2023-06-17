United States Postal Service workers receive training on how to prevent dog bites on the job

DETROIT – Mail carriers from a Detroit post office underwent training to prevent dog bite injuries.

The United States Postal Service reports more than 5,300 of its employees were attacked by dogs while delivering mail last year.

Professional dog trainer Hector Hernandez and his dog led the session Friday (June 16) at the Parkgrove Station.

“I’m going to teach them if a dog is present what to do and then in the event a dog decides to attack, how to protect themselves,” said Hernandez.

Aggressive dog behavior is a common concern for letter carriers, especially those who have been attacked.

Detroit letter carrier Taisha Smith said she was bitten twice by a 100-pound Pit Bull while on the job.

“It was traumatizing,” said Smith. “Even if I heard a dog bark, I was scared.”

Hernandez used the session to get employees more comfortable with dog interactions and teach them tricks to fend off attacks.

USPS also has a message for the community, wanting dog owners to take responsibility for their part.

“We have to let the homeowner know they really have to control and manage their dogs,” Hernandez said. “Yes, they need a dog to protect them, but the letter carriers should not have to protect themselves.”

USPS recommends keeping dogs inside around the time mail is delivered each day.