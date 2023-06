DETROIT – A 19-year-old woman is in custody after an 8-year-old boy was struck and killed while crossing the street on Detroit’s west side.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, in the area of Fielding and Belton streets.

Police said the 8-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was struck by the 19-year-old woman who was driving a Ford Taurus.

The boy’s father took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old woman was placed under arrest.