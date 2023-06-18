Morning 4: Why you need a ‘bucket of doom’ -- and other news

391296 03: FILE PHOTO: An Asian Tiger mosquito in an undated photo. (Photo by Jack Leonard/New Orleans Mosquito and Termite Control Board/Getty Images)

How a ‘bucket of doom’ can help fight mosquitoes in your yard

We’re expecting another dry stretch of weather, which means mosquitoes will have fewer places to breed. That’s great news! But lack of rain won’t eradicate them completely.

That’s why we have to take action. I’m sure we can all agree that mosquitoes are nasty little creatures that only serve to make our lives itchy and miserable. Okay, so, that’s not all they do.

Driver arrested after 8-year-old boy struck, killed

A 19-year-old woman is in custody after an 8-year-old boy was struck and killed while crossing the street on Detroit’s west side.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, in the area of Fielding and Belton streets. Police said the 8-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was struck by the 19-year-old woman who was driving a Ford Taurus.

Zipper Method: The correct way to merge in traffic

What’s the right way to merge in traffic? Local 4′s Jason Colthorp has the answer.

In 2019 he took to social media to point out the flawed way of merging while approaching construction by discussing the Zipper Method. We’re sharing this article again because some of you still need a reminder.

Detroit police investigating shooting that left 2 people hospitalized, caused crash

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting and a crash in Detroit. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, in the area of Robson Street and Pilgrim Avenue.

