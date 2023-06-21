Detroit police seek 2 persons of interest involved in a felonious assault on city’s east side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two persons of interest involved in a felonious assault on the city’s east side.

The felonious assault occurred Wednesday (June 7) at 6:32 p.m. in the 14200 block of East Jefferson, where two men were involved in a physical altercation with a 35-year-old man at a liquor store.

The first person of interest exited the liquor store and retrieved a handgun from a silver Saturn. He then re-entered the liquor store and fired shots.

Officials say both suspects then exited the store and fled in the Saturn.

There were no injuries reported.

The first person of interest seen in the video is a 5′7 “, 180 pound-man with braids, wearing no shirt and black shorts.

The second person of interest is a 6′1″, 230-pound man who wore all-black clothing.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.