Driver says he was shot at on Southfield Freeway after honking at someone to prevent crash

DETROIT – An Oak Park man said another driver opened fire on him on the Southfield Freeway after he honked to prevent a crash.

Walter Cole said he was driving home from work on Thursday, June 15, in the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway near I-96 when a car in the left lane started drifting.

He said that the car drifted toward the wall and then overcorrected and headed toward his BMW. Cole said he gave one simple beep and the other driver immediately opened fire on his vehicle.

“All of a sudden I just heard a series of bullets. I thought it may have been fireworks. I was not sure. I’ve never been shot at before,” Cole said.

His BMW was struck at least four times. He said prior to the shooting he had not made eye contact or argued with another driver on the road.

He said the suspect vehicle is a maroon or burgundy Subaru. The driver got off the freeway at Grand River Avenue. Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.