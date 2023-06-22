3 men assault Livonia pharmacist, steal 100 bottles of pills, crash into 2 cars, police say

Dwayne Brown (left), Quentin Bridges (center), and Alonzo White (right) were arrested in connection with a June 16, 2023, pharmacy robbery in Livonia.

LIVONIA, Mich. – Three men are accused of attacking a worker at a Livonia pharmacy, stealing 100 bottles of pills, and crashing into two cars while fleeing police, officials said.

The robbery happened at 5:48 p.m. June 16 at Ray’s Pharmacy on Professional Center Drive in Livonia.

Officials said Dwayne Brown, 29, of Detroit; Quentin Bridges, 23, of Detroit; and Alonzo White, 19, of Oak Park; drove up to the pharmacy in a stolen Kia Forte and stormed inside.

Security video shows the men jumping over the counter, assaulting an employee, and stealing money and prescription drugs, police said. More than 100 bottles of pills were taken, including fentanyl and oxycodone, according to authorities.

The pharmacist gave police a description of the Kia, and a Livonia officer monitoring traffic on I-96 saw the car on the freeway, just east of Newburgh Road.

When the officer turned on his lights and siren, the Kia exited at Schoolcraft Road, west of Merriman Road. The chase continued south on Merriman Road.

At the intersection of Merriman and Plymouth roads, the Kia ran a red light and struck a 2016 Corvette driven by a 28-year-old Livonia man. The Kia then crashed into a Dodge Caravan driven by a 41-year-old man from Montgomery, Illinois, according to authorities.

The collisions caused the Kia to strike a utility pole and come to rest right next to the Mobil gas station on that corner. The three men got out and ran away, officials said.

They were arrested without further incident.

Here’s surveillance video of the robbery, and police footage of the chase and arrests (the story continues below):

Surveillance, dash cam, and body cam footage shows Livonia police arresting three men connected to a June 16, 2023, pharmacy robbery.

Nobody involved in the crashes was injured.

Bridges and White were arraigned Tuesday, June 20, at 16th District Court on charges of unarmed robbery and larceny in a building. Bridges is being held on $500,000 bond, or 10%. White is being held without bond.

Brown is charged with unarmed robbery, larceny in a building, and a habitual offender fourth offense. He is being held without bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 29.

Police continue to investigate.